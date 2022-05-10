Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 0.64.

About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

