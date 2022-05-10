Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Krispy Kreme has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.380-$0.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.38-$0.41 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DNUT opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Citigroup cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 876.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 482.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

