Krios (GIG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $812.00

Krios (GIG) traded up 801.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $812.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 643% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005728 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00339606 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001400 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00228257 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

