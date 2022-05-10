Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNS stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.17. 4,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.