Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $6.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $704.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $603.44 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.