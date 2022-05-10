Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 19,508 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $5,778,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,767,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GDS by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after buying an additional 77,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in GDS by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

