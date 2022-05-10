Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 72,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,938. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

