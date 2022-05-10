Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $790,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

LKFN traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,541 shares of company stock worth $2,325,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

