Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $717,000 in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Atrion by 120.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRI traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $629.50. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $711.35. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

