Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. 499,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,125,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.