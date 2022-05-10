Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $148,522,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 132.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after purchasing an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.15.

PSA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $269.55 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

