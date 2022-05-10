Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 282 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.69. 5,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

