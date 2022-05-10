Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.15. 208,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,179. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

