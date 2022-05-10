Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

BKH traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. 19,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,807. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

