Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.06. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 942.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

