Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.82 billion-$25.82 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

