KIWIGO One Day Volume Reaches $33,829.00 (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $33,829.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00513129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00036561 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,151.16 or 2.02551515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,327.53 or 0.07465337 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

