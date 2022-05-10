Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Shares of K traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.90. 3,791,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,210. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

