Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.33. 27,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,332,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

