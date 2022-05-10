Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 34,845 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises 9.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $230,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $124.98. 234,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.98. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

