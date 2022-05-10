Kiltearn Partners LLP Purchases 24,700 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $52,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.36.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $14.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.98. 880,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.85 and a 200 day moving average of $405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

