Kiltearn Partners LLP Makes New $22.38 Million Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,380,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.29. 1,979,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,778. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.