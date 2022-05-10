Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,954,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,653,000. Qurate Retail makes up 1.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 1.25% of Qurate Retail at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $7,444,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 810,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

QRTEA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,257,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,143. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.82. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

