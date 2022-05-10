Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMP.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.07.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$18.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.