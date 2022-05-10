Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMMPF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

