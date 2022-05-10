Keep Network 1-Day Volume Tops $2.12 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $220.81 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,026.43 or 1.00164518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00104103 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 733,326,996 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.