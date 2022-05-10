Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $175.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,918 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,817. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.