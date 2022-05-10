KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR opened at $12.98 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.