Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) COO Sells $266,009.10 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Manoj Leelanivas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $377,332.34.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. 3,586,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

