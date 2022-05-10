JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 307

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.30) target price (up from GBX 266 ($3.28)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.00.

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

