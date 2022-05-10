JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.34 ($34.05).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €24.70 ($26.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.16. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

