JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Position Increased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 340.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBAX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 633.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000.

Shares of BBAX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,145. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21.

