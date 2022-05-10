JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA RTL opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

