J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $121.99

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.99 and last traded at $122.92, with a volume of 1108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.52.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.