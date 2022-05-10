JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 2,233,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,927. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

