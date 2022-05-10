JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.58

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 14972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 765.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

