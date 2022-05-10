Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.27 ($103.44).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €25.64 ($26.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($142.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

