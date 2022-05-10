JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -195.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBGS opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,012.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.