Jasmin Manner Sells 10,363 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,073.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,892.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HNST traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,551. The stock has a market cap of $323.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Honest by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Honest by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

