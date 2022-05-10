Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.48

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,972,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,835,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,667,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

