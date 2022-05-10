James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading Up 8.6%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 4,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $866.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of James River Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

