Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Holdings Boosted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 5,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

