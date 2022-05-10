ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.29

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 8852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.74%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

