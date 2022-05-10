iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.54. 9,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $891.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $2,749,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,817,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,440,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 150,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $4,110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,042,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,352,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 886,638 shares of company stock worth $29,248,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

