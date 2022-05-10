iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.22

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 7501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iStar by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iStar by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iStar during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

