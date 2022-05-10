Isra Vision (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Isra Vision AG (OTCMKTS:IRAVF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $57.55. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55.

Isra Vision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IRAVF)

ISRA VISION AG focuses on the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of products, systems, equipment, and services in the areas of machine vision, automation, software, and robot technology in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Automation and Surface Vision segments.

