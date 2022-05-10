iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.27

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.27 and last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 632486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

