iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.26

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.26 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 37442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.