iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $97.77

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.77 and last traded at $97.77, with a volume of 9128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

