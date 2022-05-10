iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $238.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.